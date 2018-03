March 2 (Reuters) - Sprott Inc:

* SPROTT ANNOUNCES 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* SPROTT INC - ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $7.3 BILLION AS AT DEC 31, 2017, VERSUS $9.2 BILLION AS AT DEC 31, 2016​