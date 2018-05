BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.50

May 3 (Reuters) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc:

* SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%

* SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET - SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%

* SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET - SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MILLION - $170 MILLION

* SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET - SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26, REVENUE VIEW $5.24 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SPROUTS FARMERS - QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QUARTER, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: