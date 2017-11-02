FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market reports Q3 EPS $0.23
November 2, 2017 / 1:47 PM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market reports Q3 EPS $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc :

* Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Sees ‍FY 2017 comparable store sales growth of 2.5% to 3.0% ​

* Q3 sales rose 16 percent to $1.2 billion

* Increased full-year sales, comps and EPS guidance for 2017​

* Qtrly ‍comparable store sales growth of 4.6%​

* Increased full-year sales, comps and EPS guidance for 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share $0.98 to $0.99​

* Sees ‍FY 2017 net sales growth in range of 14.5% to 15%​

* Sees ‍2017 capital expenditures approximately $170 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $4.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

