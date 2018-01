BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Says Expects To Report Comparable Store Sales Growth Of 4.6 Pct For Q4 2017

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc:

* FOR Q4 2017 EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 4.6 PCT

* FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, EXPECTS COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.9 PCT

* SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 SALES UP 15.3 PERCENT

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017, EXPECTS EARNINGS PER SHARE SLIGHTLY ABOVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE RANGE OF $0.98 TO $0.99

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: