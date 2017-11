Nov 27 (Reuters) - SPUR CORPORATION LTD:

* ‍RONEL VAN DIJK ON 24 NOVEMBER 2017 HAS TENDERED HER RESIGNATION AS FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY​

* ‍RESIGNATION WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM 31 MARCH 2018

* ‍RESIGNATION IN ORDER TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS​

* ‍SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ADVISED OF APPOINTMENT OF VAN DIJK'S SUCCESSOR IN DUE COURSE​