BRIEF-Spur Corporation Is Not Expecting To Earn Any Material Income For Duration Of Lockdown Period

March 30 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd:

* DEFERMENT OF INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* ALL GROUP’S RESTAURANTS OPERATING IN SOUTH AFRICA CEASED TRADING ON THURSDAY, 26 MARCH 2020

* GROUP IS THEREFORE NOT EXPECTING TO EARN ANY MATERIAL INCOME FOR DURATION OF LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* BEST INTERESTS OF COMPANY AND ITS STAKEHOLDERS TO PRESERVE CASH RESERVES DURING THIS PERIOD

* RESOLVED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF INTERIM 2020 DIVIDEND FOR A PERIOD OF SIX MONTHS UNTIL 5 OCTOBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: