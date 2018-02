BRIEF-Spur Says Headline Earnings From Continuing Operations Decreased By 11.8%

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd:

* ‍GROUP CEASED TRADING IN UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND BY END OF 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DECLINED BY 0.9% TO R344.6 MILLION​

* HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DECLINED BY 15.5% TO R134.3 MILLION​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS DECLINED BY 10.5% TO R96.6 MILLION AND HEADLINE EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS DECREASED BY 11.8% TO R96.6 MILLION​

* ‍DECLARE INTERIM GROSS CASH DIVIDEND FOR HALF YEAR OF R68.343 MILLION, EQUATES TO 63.0 CENTS PER SHARE FOR EACH OF 108 480 926 SHARES IN ISSUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)