March 24 (Reuters) - SPVI PCL:

* SPVI PCL ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STORES & SERVICE CENTERS IN BANGKOK, SOME PROVINCES IN RESPONSE TO PREVENTIVE MEASURE FOR SPREAD OF COVID-19

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE WILL HAVE AN IMPACT TO CO’S OPERATIONS FOR FIRST AND SECOND QUARTERS OF 2020

* STORES IN CERTAIN AREAS OF BANGKOK AND SOME PROVINCE TO BE CLOSED FROM 22 MARCH TO 12 APRIL 2020