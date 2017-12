BRIEF-SPX Announces Amendment And Extension Of Bank Credit Agreement

Dec 20 (Reuters) - SPX Corp:

* SPX ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF BANK CREDIT AGREEMENT

* SPX CORP - ‍ENTERED AMENDMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, RESULTING IN 5-YEAR, $900 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY WITH A GROUP OF LENDERS ARRANGED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH​

* SPX CORP - FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE USED TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER ORIGINAL AGREEMENT WHICH WAS EXECUTED IN MID-2015

* SPX CORP - ‍AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 19, 2022​

* SPX CORP - ‍AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 19, 2022​

* SPX CORP - TERM LOAN REQUIRES MANDATORY PAYMENTS OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL OF 1.25% PER QUARTER BEGINNING IN Q1 2019