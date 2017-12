BRIEF-SPX FLOW Awarded Contract To Establish High-Value Dairy Ingredients Plant In Spain

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Spx Flow Inc:

* SPX FLOW AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH HIGH-VALUE DAIRY INGREDIENTS PLANT IN SPAIN

* SPX FLOW INC - ‍AWARDED A CONTRACT WORTH APPROXIMATELY $60 MILLION TO ESTABLISH A DAIRY INGREDIENTS PLANT IN GALICIA, SPAIN​

* SPX FLOW INC - ‍WORK ON PROJECT WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY AND IT IS ANTICIPATED PLANT WILL BEGIN OPERATING IN EARLY 2020​

