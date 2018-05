May 2 (Reuters) - SPX FLOW Inc:

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.21 TO $2.56

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMED 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF $105 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $478.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BACKLOG AT QUARTER-END $1050.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ORGANIC ORDERS DECLINED 10.8% TO $509 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S