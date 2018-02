BRIEF-Spx Flow Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.72 Including Items

Spx Flow Inc:

* SPX FLOW REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.8 PERCENT TO $529.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.21 TO $2.56

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 4 TO 6 PERCENT

* QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 24.6% TO $564.9 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $453.3 MILLION IN YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50, REVENUE VIEW $515.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.44, REVENUE VIEW $2.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR REVENUE $2,025 MILLION TO $2,075 MILLION

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR FREE CASH FLOW $105 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, COMPANY RECORDED A NET TAX BENEFIT OF $20.8 MILLION IN Q4