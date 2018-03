March 29 (Reuters) - SQLI SA:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 10.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND

* TO PROPOSE TO GIVE 1 FREE SHARE FOR EVERY 40 SHARES HELD TO SHAREHOLDERS, REPRESENTING RETURN OF EUR 3.7 MILLION

* SEES 2018 REVENUE OF AT LEAST EUR 240 MILLION

* SEES 2018 EBITDA OF EUR 20 MILLION