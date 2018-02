Feb 8 (Reuters) - SQLI SA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 60.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​211.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 190.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 TARGET‍​ OF DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH AND OF AT LEAST EUR 240 MILLION REVENUE

* CONFIRMS STRONG CURRENT OPERATING INCOME ACCELERATION IN H2 2017 COMPARED TO H1