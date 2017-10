Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sqli SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 102.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 95.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 6.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN SHORT TERM GROUP SEES BETTERING OF EBITDA

* IN SHORT TERM GROUP SEES BETTERING OF EBITDA

* SEES BETTERING IN CURRENT OPERATING INCOME IN H2 2017 COMPARED TO H1