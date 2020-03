March 2 (Reuters) - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA :

* SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* QTRLY NET INCOME OF US$0.25 PER ADR

* SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE - SALES VOLUMES RELATED TO LITHIUM BUSINESS LINE IN CHINA COULD BE LOWER DURING Q1 2020 VERSUS ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS

* SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA-DEPENDING ON EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK,CO COULD RECOVER SOME SALES VOLUMES IN CHINA,REACH 55-60K METRIC TONS IN 2020