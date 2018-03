March 23 (Reuters) - SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Ltd :

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR HY ENDED 31 DEC 2017 3.23P PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍AS AT DEC. 31 NAV PER SHARE ORDINARY SHARES 99.24P​