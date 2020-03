BRIEF-SQN Asset Finance Income Resolves To Suspend Declaration Of Further Dividend Payments On Both Ordinary And C Share Classes

March 18 (Reuters) - SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Ltd :

* SQN ASSET FINANCE INCOME - RESOLVED TO SUSPEND DECLARATION OF FURTHER DIVIDEND PAYMENTS ON BOTH ORDINARY AND C SHARE CLASSES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* SQN ASSET FINANCE INCOME - NO FURTHER DIVIDENDS WILL BE DECLARED UNTIL FURTHER CLARITY ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS AVAILABLE

* SQN ASSET FINANCE INCOME FUND LTD - DIVIDENDS DECLARED ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020 AND PAYABLE ON 27 MARCH 2020 WILL CONTINUE TO BE PAID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: