Feb 5 (Reuters) - SQS Software Quality Systems AG:

* ASSYSTEM SERVICES DEUTSCHLAND GMBH INFORMED SQS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES IN RESPECT OF 96.16 PERCENT

* ASSYSTEM SERVICES DEUTSCHLAND INTENDS TO INITIATE A COMPULSORY ACQUISITION PROCEEDING Source text - bit.ly/2nCYiHt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)