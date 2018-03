March 22 (Reuters) - SQS India BFSI Ltd:

* UNIT THINKSOFT GLOBAL SERVICES (EUROPE) WINDING-UP PROCESS WAS COMPLETED ON FEB 15

* IN RELATION TO WINDING-UP PROCESS, THERE IS TAX REFUND WHICH IS PENDING WITH TAX AUTHORITIES IN GERMANY Source text - bit.ly/2IGIoVo Further company coverage: