BRIEF-SQS Software Quality Systems H1 EBIT expected to be approx EUR 12.0 mln

July 3 (Reuters) - SQS SOFTWARE QUALITY SYSTEMS AG :

* IN SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2017, COMPANY‘S ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN INCREASED TO 7.5% (H1 2016: 6.9%)

* ADJUSTED EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.0M IN H1 2017, AN INCREASE OF 4.8% ON SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SQS EXPECTS H2 2017 REVENUES TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE H1 WITH A NUMBER OF KNOWN BUSINESS WINS STARTING LATER IN YEAR

* H1 REVENUES FOR PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT SAME LEVEL AS H2 2016 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 160.4M, AND SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN COMPARATIVE PERIOD Source text - bit.ly/2uAeSca Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)