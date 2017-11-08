FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Square Inc Q3 2017 adjusted net income per share was $0.07‍​
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 10:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Square Inc Q3 2017 adjusted net income per share was $0.07‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Square Inc:

* Square Inc - Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.04‍​

* Square Inc - Qtrly adjusted net income per share was $0.07

* Square Inc sees Q4 total net revenue $585 million to $595 million

* Square Inc - Total net revenue was $585 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 33% year over year‍​

* Square Inc sees Q4 adjusted revenue $262 million to $265 million

* Square Inc - In the third quarter of 2017, we processed $17.4 billion of GPV, up 31% year over year‍​

* Square Inc - Transaction-based revenue was $510 million in the quarter, up 31% year over year

* Square Inc sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $254.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Square Inc qtrly adjusted revenue was $257 million, up 45% year over year‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $244.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.