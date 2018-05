BRIEF-Square Inc Reports Q1 Net Loss Per Share $0.06

May 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc:

* SQUARE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* NET LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.06 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE WAS $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EPS $0.09 TO $0.11

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 TOTAL NET REVENUE $740 MILLION TO $760 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $668.6 MILLION VERSUS $461.6 MILLION

* IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PROCESSED $17.8 BILLION IN GPV, UP 31% YEAR OVER YEAR

* SEES FY ADJUSTED REVENUE $1.40 BILLION TO $1.43 BILLION

* SEES FY NET LOSS OF $0.04 PER SHARE TO NET INCOME OF $0.00 PER SHARE

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EPS $0.44 TO $0.48

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $1.35 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE THE IMPACT FROM THE WEEBLY ACQUISITION