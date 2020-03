BRIEF-Square Inc - Withdrawing Its Full-Year 2020 Guidance

Square Inc:

* SQUARE UPDATES FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT OUTLOOK FOR COVID-19

* SQUARE INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT TOTAL NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $1.30 TO $1.34 BILLION IN Q1

* SQUARE INC SEES Q1 GROSS PROFIT IN RANGE OF $515 TO $525 MILLION.

* SQUARE INC - Q1 FORECAST ASSUMES A FURTHER DECELERATION IN OVERALL GPV THROUGH LAST WEEK OF MARCH, BEYOND LEVELS CO HAS SEEN IN RECENT DAYS

* SQUARE INC - WITHDRAWING ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* SQUARE INC - IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY, GROSS PROFIT INCREASED 47% YEAR OVER YEAR

* SQUARE INC - STARTING IN MARCH, EFFECTS OF COVID-19 BEGAN TO IMPACT COMPANY'S GROWTH