Oct 15 (Reuters) - SQZ Biotechnologies:

* SQZ BIOTECH EXPANDS CELL THERAPY PARTNERSHIP WITH ROCHE TO DEVELOP ANTIGEN PRESENTING CELLS FOR IMMUNE-ONCOLOGY

* COLLABORATION COMBINES SQZ BIOTECH’S NOVEL CELL THERAPY PLATFORM WITH ROCHE’S CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY EXPERTISE

* SQZ TO RECEIVE UP TO $125 MILLION IN UPFRONT AND NEAR-TERM MILESTONE PAYMENTS