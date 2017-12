Dec 13 (Reuters) - SRA Holdings Inc

* Says its unit, Software Research Associates, Inc., received judgment, regarding lawsuits between the unit and Happinet Corp , on Dec. 13

* According the judgment, Happinet Corp will pay 22.3 million yen and related fee to the unit, and the unit will pay 822.3 million yen and related fees to Happinet Corp

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wc7ZBc

