Oct 27 (Reuters) - Social Reality Inc

* SRAX announces private placement of $5.18 million with existing shareholders

* Social reality - ‍entered agreement for sale of about $5.18 million of 12.5% secured convertible debentures due April 21, 2020

* Social Reality Inc - ‍expects to use net proceeds to satisfy an approximate $1.57 million obligation under warrant issued in October 2014​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: