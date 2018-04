April 23 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc:

* PRELIMINARY Q1 DAILY PRODUCTION 45,397 BOE/DAY VERSUS 45,658 BOE/DAY IN Q4

* SRC ENERGY ISSUES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; PROVIDES AN OPERATIONS UPDATE; ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

* FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 CRUDE OIL ACCOUNTED FOR APPROXIMATELY 50% OF TOTAL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION VOLUMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: