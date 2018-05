May 2 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; ANNOUNCES AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN INCREASED BORROWING BASE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 REVENUE $147.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $143.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 45,397 BOE/DAY VERSUS 17,743 BOE/DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)