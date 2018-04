April 3 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc:

* ON APRIL 2, 2018, ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $1.5 BILLION

* AMENDMENT EXTENDS THE MATURITY DATE OF THE FACILITY FROM DECEMBER 2019 TO APRIL 2023 Source text: [bit.ly/2q4hDBX] Further company coverage: