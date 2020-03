March 19 (Reuters) - SRE Group Ltd:

* IS EXPECTED TO RECORD UNAUDITED NET LOSS AND UNAUDITED LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT FROM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

* DUE TO PRESSURES ON ECONOMY, IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON PROPERTY BUSINESS, PROVIDED LARGE IMPAIRMENT LOSSES FOR SOME PROPERTIES, INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: