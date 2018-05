May 3 (Reuters) - SRE Group Ltd:

* UNIT TO DISPOSE EQUITY INTEREST IN PROFIT CONCEPT INVESTMENTS LIMITED FOR £29.5 MILLION

* SRE GROUP-UPON COMPLETION, UNIT TO KEEP 50% STAKE IN PROFIT CONCEPT INVESTMENTS, WHILE SINOPOWER INVESTMENT TO ASSUME REMAINING 50% STAKE & SALE LOAN