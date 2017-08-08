FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-SRF gets approval for setting up of facility in Gujarat

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SRF Ltd

* Q1 results of fy18 have been subdued due to headwinds in form of sharp rupee appreciation against the dollar and transitional issues related to GST

* Says consolidated gross sales grew by 6.9% to inr 13.88 billion in Q1FY18 when compared with corresponding period last year

* SRF - growth expected to revive by the fourth quarter of current FY

* Approved setting up of facility to produce specialty chemicals for agro industry in Gujarat at an estimated cost of 850 million rupees

* SRF - approved interim dividend of inr 6/share Source text: (bit.ly/2wE2xEP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.