May 1 (Reuters) - SRG Graphite Inc:

* SRG GRAPHITE INC. ANNOUNCES MARKETED UNIT OFFERING AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SRG GRAPHITE INC - ANTICIPATED THAT PRICE OF UNITS WILL BE $1.50 AND EXERCISE PRICE OF UNIT WARRANT SHARES WILL BE $2.30