May 2 (Reuters) - SRG Graphite Inc:

* SRG GRAPHITE INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $8,001,000 MARKETED UNIT OFFERING AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO $2,000,000

* SRG GRAPHITE INC - ENTERED UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR PURCHASE AND SALE OF 5.3 MILLION UNITS OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $1.50 PER UNIT