April 5 (Reuters) - Srg Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TBS GROUP FOR A$32.9 MILLION

* FUNDING BY A$24M CAPITAL RAISING AND BALANCE FROM EXISTING CASH / NAB DEBT FACILITIES​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL DELIVER SRG SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND EARNINGS AND BE HIGHLY EPS ACCRETIVE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF APPROXIMATELY 30%​