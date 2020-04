April 2 (Reuters) - SRI LANKA CENBANK:

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSITS WILL HELP COUNTRY DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND ECONOMIC REVIVAL IN IMMEDIATE AFTERMATH

* APPEALS TO SRI LANKANS TO CONSIDER DEPOSITING SAVNGS IN FOREIGN CURRENCY WITHIN SRI LANKAN BANKING SYSTEM DURING 3-MONTH PERIOD Further company coverage: [ ]