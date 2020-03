BRIEF-Sri Lanka Cenbank Cuts Key Lending, Deposit Rates By 25 Bps Each

March 16 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* THE CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA EASES MONETARY POLICY FURTHER TO SUPPORT

* CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA - TO REDUCE STANDING DEPOSIT FACILITY RATE (SDFR) OF CENTRAL BANK BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.25%

* SRI LANKA CENBANK CUTS KEY LENDING RATE BY 25 BPS TO 7.25% - STATEMENT

* SRI LANKA CENBANK TO CUT SRR ON ALL RUPEE DEPOSIT LIABILITIES OF LICENSED COMMERCIAL BANKS BY 1% TO 4%

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH GOVERNMENT TO ENSURE COORDINATED FISCAL, MONETARY POLICY RESPONSES TO MITIGATE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF PANDEMIC

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS WILL WORK WITH GOVERNMENT TO RAISE REQUIRED FUNDING FOR GOVERNMENT TO SMOOTHLY TACKLE CURRENT EXCEPTIONAL SITUATION

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS BOARD ARRIVED AT RATE CUT DECISION DUE TO RAPID GLOBAL SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, POSSIBLE FURTHER SPREAD IN SRI LANKA

* SRI LANKA CENBANK - "INCREASINGLY BECOME EVIDENT" DOMESTIC ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN 2020 WOULD CONTINUE TO BE AFFECTED BY SPREAD OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text : bit.ly/3cYJD1z