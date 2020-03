BRIEF-Sri Lanka Cenbank Introduces Measures To Ease Pressure On Exchange Rate Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

March 19 (Reuters) -

* SRI LANKA CENBANK INTRODUCES URGENT MEASURES TO EASE PRESSURE ON EXCHANGE RATE, PREVENT FINANCIAL MARKET PANIC DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS LICENSED COMMERCIAL BANKS, NATIONAL SAVINGS BANK DIRECTED TO SUSPEND FACILITATING IMPORTATION OF ALL TYPES MOTOR VEHICLES

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS LICENSED COMMERCIAL BANKS, NATIONAL SAVINGS BANK DIRECTED TO SUSPEND FACILITATING IMPORTATION OF NON-ESSENTIAL GOODS

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS LICENSED COMMERCIAL BANKS, NATIONAL SAVINGS BANK ARE DIRECTED TO SUSPEND PURCHASE OF SRI LANKA INTERNATIONAL SOVEREIGN BONDS

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS AUTHORISED DEALERS OF FOREX ONLY ALLOWED TO ISSUE FOREIGN CURRENCY NOTES AS TRAVEL ALLOWANCE UP TO MAXIMUM OF $5,000 Source text: bit.ly/3bcTsr0