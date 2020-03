BRIEF-Sri Lanka Cenbank Introduces Measures To Provide Flexibility To SLCs, LFCs

March 31 (Reuters) -

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS TO INTRODUCE MEASURES TO PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY TO LICENSED FINANCE COS & SPECIALISED LEASING COS FACILITATING THEM

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS INTRODUCING REDUCTION OF MAINTENANCE OF LIQUID ASSET REQUIREMENT FOR TIME DEPOSITS, SAVINGS DEPOSITS & BORROWINGS FOR LFCS/SLCS

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS DEFERS ENHANCEMENTS OF MINIMUM CAPITAL ADEQUACY REQUIREMENTS DUE BY LFCS/SLCS ON JULY 1, 2020 AND JULY 1, 2021 FOR ONE YEAR

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS RELAXES DEADLINES ON SUBMISSION OF STATUTORY RETURNS BY LFCS/SLCS

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS ASCERTAINING POSSIBILITIES TO GRANT LIQUIDITY SUPPORT UNDER SRI LANKA DEPOSIT INSURANCE, LIQUIDITY SUPPORT SCHEME FOR LFCS

* SRI LANKA CENBANK SAYS MEASURES TAKEN FOR LFCS AND SLCS TO SUPPORT BUSINESSES, INDIVIDUALS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text: bit.ly/2xBA34s