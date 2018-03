Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sri Trang Agro Industry Pcl:

* FY ‍NET LOSS 1.44 BILLION BAHT VERSUS LOSS OF 758 MILLION BAHT ​

* FY REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS AND SERVICES 89.39 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 77.27 BILLION BAHT