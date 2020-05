BRIEF-SRP Groupe Q1 Net Revenues Down 19.8% At 118.2 Million Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - SRP GROUPE SA:

* SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM: Q1 2020 NET REVENUES: €118.2M MEASURED DECLINE - SENSITIVE REBOUND OF ACTIVITY IN APRIL

* ALL ACTIVITIES (INCLUDING INTERNET AND MEDIA) WERE IMPACTED IN FIRST TWO WEEKS OF LOCKDOWN

* SINCE APRIL GROUP HAS NOTED A SIGNIFICANT UPTURN IN SALES, POSTING CONSIDERABLE GROWTH COMPARED TO APRIL 2019, OUTPERFORMING ROADMAP

* GROUP IS BENEFITING FROM A FAVOURABLE CONTEXT FOR E-COMMERCE

* CONFIRMS ITS AMBITION OF A GRADUAL TRAJECTORY TO IMPROVE ITS EBITDA MARGIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)