BRIEF-SRP Groupe Reports Impact On All Activities By COVID-19 Epidemic

April 2 (Reuters) - SRP GROUPE SA:

* INFORMATION REGARDING CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* ALL ACTIVITIES (INCLUDING INTERNET AND MEDIA) HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY ONGOING CRISIS, ESPECIALLY DUE TO DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN

* GROUP’S ACTIVITY REMAINS CLOSELY LINKED TO DELIVERY AND SUPPLY CONDITIONS IN COUNTRIES WHERE GROUP OPERATES

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAVE A DIRECT IMPACT ON SHIPMENT AND DELIVERY OF ORDERS

* PICK-UP POINT NETWORK, WHICH IS DELIVERY METHOD FAVOURED BY SHOWROOMPRIVÉ BUYERS, HAS BEEN CLOSED IN FRANCE SINCE 17 MARCH

* GROUP INTENDS TO LIMIT AS FAR AS POSSIBLE IMPACT OF ACTIVITY DECREASE ON PROFITABILITY

* PROJECTION OF PROGRESSIVE IMPROVEMENT OF EBITDA MARGIN BEING LOGICALLY SUSPENDED GIVEN CURRENT LACK OF VISIBILITY

* DISCUSSIONS WITH BANKING PARTNERS ARE CONTINUING FOR RENEWAL AND EXTENSION OF MATURITY OF FINANCING LINES

* GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO RELY ON BUSINESS SUPPORT PLAN DEPLOYED BY FRENCH GOVERNMENT