March 19 (Reuters) - Srv Yhtiot Oyj:

* REG-SRV ISSUES A EUR 75 MILLION BOND

* ‍ISSUES A SENIOR UNSECURED BOND OF EUR 75 MILLION.​

* ‍FOUR-YEAR BOND MATURES ON 27 MARCH 2022 AND IT CARRIES A FIXED ANNUAL INTEREST OF 4.875 PERCENT.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)