BRIEF-SRV Q1 Operative Operating Profit Up At EUR 5.0 Million

April 29 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj:

* SRV’S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020: SRV’S RECOVERY PROGRAMME PROGRESSES - A CLEAR EARNINGS TURNAROUND AND STRONG ORDER INTAKE

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 222.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATIVE OPERATING PROFIT EUR 5.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 SPECIFIED

* SPECIFIES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IN TERMS OF AMOUNT OF COMPLETED DEVELOPER CONTRACTED HOUSING UNITS

* MAIN FOCUS IN 2020 WILL BE ON MAJOR BUSINESS PREMISES CONTRACTS, HOSPITAL PROJECTS, AND HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS FOR INVESTORS.

* FEWER DEVELOPER-CONTRACTED HOUSING UNITS WILL BE COMPLETED IN 2020 THAN IN COMPARISON PERIOD

* IT IS ESTIMATED THAT A TOTAL OF 520 DEVELOPER-CONTRACTED HOUSING UNITS WILL BE COMPLETED IN 2020 (808 IN 2019).

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS HAD ONLY MINOR IMPACTS ON PROGRESS AT OUR CONSTRUCTION SITES, BUT HOUSING TRADE HAS SLOWED.