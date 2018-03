March 7 (Reuters) - SRV YHTIOT OYJ:

* REG-SRV TO SELL TWO RESIDENTIAL TOWERS AT LAPINMÄENTIE TO LOCALTAPIOLA

* TRANSACTION VALUED AT ABOUT EUR 65 MILLION

* HOUSING UNITS IN QUESTION WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO SRV'S ORDER BACKLOG IN SECOND HALF OF 2018