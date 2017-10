BRIEF-SRV YHTIOT Q3 operating profit above expevtations at EUR 9.0 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - SRV YHTIOT OYJ:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR‍ 268.3​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 235 MILLION)

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍9.0​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 6.83 MILLION)

* ‍FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO GROW COMPARED WITH 2016​

* ‍PROFITABILITY LEVEL IN ACCORDANCE WITH STRATEGY WILL NOT BE ATTAINED UNTIL END OF STRATEGY PERIOD ​

* IF ROUBLE EXCHANGE RATE REMAINS AT LEVEL PREVAILING AT END OF Q2 OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO WEAKEN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)