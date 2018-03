BRIEF-SRV Yhtiot Will Implement A School Centre In Leppävaara, Espoo

March 19 (Reuters) - SRV Yhtiot Oyj:

* SRV WILL IMPLEMENT A SCHOOL CENTRE FOR MORE THAN 1,000 CHILDREN IN LEPPÄVAARA, ESPOO

* ‍HAS BEEN SELECTED TO IMPLEMENT A COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL AND DAY-CARE CENTRE PROJECT VALUED AT ABOUT EUR 33 MILLION IN LEPPÄVAARA, ESPOO.​

* ‍PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PHASE WILL BEGIN IMMEDIATELY AND RUN UNTIL NOVEMBER 2018.​

* NEW SCHOOL CENTRE IN LEPPÄVAARA IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY COMPLETED IN MAY 2021.

* ‍FINAL TOTAL VALUE OF PROJECT WILL BE SPECIFIED DURING DEVELOPMENT PHASE​

* ‍PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION WILL BEGIN IN DECEMBER 2018.​

* ‍ACCORDING TO CURRENT ESTIMATES, PROJECT WILL BE RECOGNISED IN SRV'S ORDER BACKLOG IN Q4 OF 2018.​