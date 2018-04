April 6 (Reuters) - Fidessa Group PLC:

* ‍SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA​

* ‍NO TERMS OF ANY OFFER HAVE BEEN DISCUSSED.​

* ‍SHOULD AN OFFER BE MADE, IT IS LIKELY TO BE IN CASH​