April 24 (Reuters) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc :

* SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS - CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA

